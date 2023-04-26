Show You Care
City of Dubuque set to close flood mitigation system amid rising water levels along the Mississippi

The city of Dubuque said it was ready to close off its entire flood system for only the 3rd time since it was put into place in 1973.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, flood waters continued to rise along the Mississippi River. On the Peosta Channel in Dubuque flood water submerged part of a walkway along the levee.

“This is a little intimidating how fast the river is flowing,” said Angie Donovan of Platteville, Wisconsin.

Donovan and her son Sean Day were checking out the water levels to see if they could safely get their boat onto the river.

“The Mississippi is known for having a really strong current, and with the water being high, you don’t know what’s under the water,” said Day.

Flood levels along the Dubuque Railroad Bridge had hit above 23 feet. That’s into ‘major flood’ status. Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann says they started closing floodgates once the river was predicted to rise over 14 feet. Closing the whole system would keep floodwaters from getting into the city.

“It’s all based on elevations, a number of different elevations in areas as to where the gates in the pumps have to go into,” said Klostermann.

Klostermann said the levee could handle up to 30 feet of water. Once the system was shut down, he said the focus would be on how to get the rainwater that may fall back over the levee.

“Any rain that would normally flow out to the river would have to be redirected to a pumping area,” said Klostermann.

Klostermann said there would be crews monitoring the levee and floodwall 24/7 to ensure it’s working properly.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

