Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control offers spring adoption fee special

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’ve been looking to add a furry friend to your family, now may just be a good time to adopt.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a spring adoption fee special for cats and dogs at the shelter.

People looking to adopt can fill out an application and once they’re approved they get to draw for the adoption fee. Fees range anywhere between zero to 50 dollars.

Kelly Kelly, program manager for animal care and control said right now especially with dogs, while many are getting adopted, the number of dogs in the shelter isn’t decreasing.

“Unfortunately we are getting as many coming into our doors as they are going home. So we’re hoping to get more placed into forever homes. So that way we can continue to care for those strays and those surrenders that come through our doors,” said Kelly.

The shelter currently has 22 cats up for adoption and 12 dogs.

The special runs through the end of April.

