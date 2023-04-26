Campaign educates Cedar Rapids on hate crimes, reporting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hate crimes are on the rise in the U.S., according to the FBI. Reported hate crimes incidents increased 11.6% from 2020 to 2021. To reverse these numbers, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices are raising awareness of when people should make a report of a hate crime via “United Against Hate” forums.

Tuesday, Cedar Rapids hosted a United Against Hate forum. The meeting was part of a national initiative and not in response to any one incident, but Eastern Iowa has seen its share of episodes involving race and/or religion.

In 2022, TV9 reported on anti-Semitic fliers that appeared in a Coralville neighborhood.

Earlier this year, the stabbing death of Devonna Walker garnered a lot of attention. The man charged in Walker’s death used the “n-word” moments before the stabbing.

Presenters at Tuesday’s forum pointed out not all hateful acts are illegal, and some are protected by free speech. However, their main takeaway was: if you think you see something happening, report it.

“That is the first step in every hate crimes prosecution in our offices. Somebody took the time and the effort to report that incident to us, then we could turn it over to our investigators at the FBI or local law enforcement. And they in turn can turn that evidence over to us or the Linn County attorney’s office, and we can actually do something about it,” said Timothy Duax, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.

He added these kinds of crimes don’t just affect the victims, but entire communities.

