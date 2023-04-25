Structure fire displaces residents in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday evening at approximately 11:06 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in a single-family home in the 2400 block of Central Ave.

Upon arrival, responders noted light smoke and a small amount of fire showing in a second-story window. Officials quickly combated the fire, which had extended into some of the walls adjacent to the bathroom.

The home sustained a moderate amount of smoke damage to the second floor.

No occupants were injured as all had self-evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. On scene crews determined the home was uninhabitable following the fire. The Red Cross reportedly assisted them with alternative living arrangements.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.