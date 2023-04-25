Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious symptoms

It's the kind of diagnosis no parent wants to hear. But because of the timing, the worst-case scenario turned into a life-changing decision.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Scarlette Wheelock of Clinton is like any other 4-year-old: she loves her stuffed toys, coloring, and spending time with her mom. What makes her story different is her journey with a rare type of cancer.

Her mom, Ashley Huebner, visited many different doctors after Scarlette started getting sick every morning, was unable to swallow food, and her face started drooping.

“They just diagnosed her with acid reflux. And I’m like ‘She’s four, so that’s weird, but I trust doctors,” Huebner told TV-9. “At that point I’m like, what is going on?”

That’s when she was referred to UIHC, and Ashley’s fear was confirmed: Scarlette had a mass on her brain.

“I was scared. But I knew I couldn’t show that because then she was going to get scared,” said Huebner.

Many medical providers have never seen a case like this, which is why the team who treated Scarlette says there was a delay in diagnosis. What makes her case unique is just that; the team of specialists acted fast to remove the tumor.

“All members of our team have their area of expertise and we work together to come up with the best way to take care of our patients,” said Hematologist-Oncologist, Dr. Maggie Seblani.

“I was just grateful that they all work together as a team when it comes to the care,” said Huebner. “I never felt like I had to be thrown about different places, they all just came to me.”

Because of the fast actions of the staff, 70 percent of Scareltte’s tumor is gone and continues to shrink.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One in critical condition after rear-end crash involving farm equipment in Dubuque County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude law enforcement in Linn...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after high speed chase
Northern Lights seen in Garrison.
Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Police Officer Resigns
Toledo Police Officer resigns while City and third-party disagree on excessive force investigation
Denver sixth grader Abbie Peterson is a national champion with a sky-high ceiling
Denver sixth grader Abbie Peterson is a national champion with a sky-high ceiling
The man charged with killing Emily Leonard has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
Arthur Flowers found guilty of killing 22-year-old
Arthur Flowers found guilty of voluntary manslaughter
Arthur Flowers guilty of voluntary manslaughter