Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious symptoms

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Scarlette Wheelock of Clinton is like any other 4-year-old: she loves her stuffed toys, coloring, and spending time with her mom. What makes her story different is her journey with a rare type of cancer.

Her mom, Ashley Huebner, visited many different doctors after Scarlette started getting sick every morning, was unable to swallow food, and her face started drooping.

“They just diagnosed her with acid reflux. And I’m like ‘She’s four, so that’s weird, but I trust doctors,” Huebner told TV-9. “At that point I’m like, what is going on?”

That’s when she was referred to UIHC, and Ashley’s fear was confirmed: Scarlette had a mass on her brain.

“I was scared. But I knew I couldn’t show that because then she was going to get scared,” said Huebner.

Many medical providers have never seen a case like this, which is why the team who treated Scarlette says there was a delay in diagnosis. What makes her case unique is just that; the team of specialists acted fast to remove the tumor.

“All members of our team have their area of expertise and we work together to come up with the best way to take care of our patients,” said Hematologist-Oncologist, Dr. Maggie Seblani.

“I was just grateful that they all work together as a team when it comes to the care,” said Huebner. “I never felt like I had to be thrown about different places, they all just came to me.”

Because of the fast actions of the staff, 70 percent of Scareltte’s tumor is gone and continues to shrink.

