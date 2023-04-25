Second arrest made in connection to fatal January shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have made a second arrest in connection to a robbery and murder that happened in January in Cedar Rapids.

In a press release, police said Jeremiah Coop, 22, previously of Cedar Rapids, was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges of first degree murder and first degree robbery.

It comes after the February 3 arrest of Paris Diamond on similar charges.

Both were arrested after officers found 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik unresponsive in a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW on January 9. Tawfik later died at the hospital.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but no additional arrests are expected in this case.

