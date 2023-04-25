Show You Care
Quiet weather until Friday

By Joe Winters
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine is expected for the next several days keeping our weather quiet.

With sunshine and a southerly flow of air, we are expecting highs to rise to and above normal as we approach the end of the week. Looks for 60s to be common throughout Eastern Iowa

A better chance for widespread rain looks to develop Friday into the weekend as a large upper-level system moves across the region. Scattered showers are possible through Sunday as the upper-level storm remains close by.

The Mississippi continues to rise with crests in northeast Iowa looking to arrive in the final days of April into the early part of May. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

