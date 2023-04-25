Show You Care
Plentiful sunshine today

By Joe Winters
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final week in April is upon us and overall, it looks quiet and seasonably cool. Late week another storm system moves our way with a rain chance.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

The activity has remained light, mainly south, and now moves out bringing us some dry conditions and a beautiful mid-part of the week.

Friday surface map showing rain chances increasing
Friday surface map showing rain chances increasing(KCRG)

A better chance for widespread rain could develop later Friday into the weekend as a large upper-level system moves across the region. Showers are possible through Sunday as the upper-level storm remains close by.

The Mississippi continues to rise with crests in northeast Iowa looking to arrive in the final days of April into the early part of May. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

