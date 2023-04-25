Operation Quickfind: Kaspian Davidson

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said Kaspian Davidson was last seen on Monday, April 24th.

The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants as well as red and black tennis shoes.

He was known to be in the area of the old Anamosa Middle School riding his blue bike.

If you have any information on him, contact the Anamosa Police Department or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.