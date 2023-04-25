New legislation introduced to help schools with cyber security

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Last year, several school districts around the state were victims of cyber security attacks. Monday, Iowa Representative Zach Nunn introduced new cyber security legislation to try to help prevent attacks in the future.

Nunn said the ‘Enhancing K-12 Cyber Security Act’ has three main goals. One is working with the Cyber Infrastructure and Security Agency to provide and expand cyber prevention information sharing.

The second is to improve tracking of cyber-attacks across the nation by providing a voluntary reporting system so that attacks can be recognized and not replicated. And finally, increasing resources for schools to combat cyber attacks.

The act would also provide 20 million dollars over two years to help schools with combating cyber attacks.

“To know what to do when you have an attack. And what are the best possible practices and tactics and strategies to prevent an attack? It’s an invaluable piece of legislation for us,” said Matt Smith, Des Moines Public School Interim Superintendent.

TV9 reached out to both Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids school districts which were both hit by cyber attacks last year.

Linn-Mar declined to comment on the pending legislation. Cedar Rapids also did not respond.

