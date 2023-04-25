Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A motorcyclist in Illinois was killed after he veered off a road while trying to avoid a deer.

Investigating officials said 34-year-old Kenneth Kelley Jr. was traveling north on Springfield Avenue in Rockford around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders arrived at the crash site and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One in critical condition after rear-end crash involving farm equipment in Dubuque County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude law enforcement in Linn...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after high speed chase
Northern Lights seen in Garrison.
Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Patch, owned by Jennifer Hinton, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned...
Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event