KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month works towards Eagle Scout while managing activities

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello High School Junior Alex Oswald is staying busy, while staying grounded with what matters the most.

“Always in a good mood and positive person to be around,” said his mom, Lisa Oswald.

The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month is out for a whole range of activities, while also taking on a heavy course load. He’s in band, including marching band and jazz band.

“Jazz band, it’s different, it’s just a different style,” Alex said. “It’s fun to try out these different styles and there’s solos you get to improv to your own ideas, and it’s just a fun group.”

He’s also out for track, cross-country, and this year even tried bowling.

“He is involved in even more activities than a lot of students,” said Monticello High School Band Director Alec Garringer. “I think that’s fantastic because it creates a diverse person having all those unique experiences.”

All while succeeding at what he does, too.

“He loves to give it his all, full effort in everything he does,” said Lisa.

He landed the lead role in his high school play, and placed seventh in a national competition for the Business Professionals of America.

“A lot of different activities have the same people in them, so the same people who I’m in multiple activities with have definitely become close friends,” Alex explained.

Beyond being a straight A student of tough courses that include college classes, he is also working to become an Eagle Scout.

“There’s 14 required eagle scout badges, then you need 9 others I believe in order to get your Eagle, and also you have to a big service project called your Eagle Scout Project,” Alex explained. “I’m building bat houses for Cascade Sportsmen.”

He doesn’t let a rare, one in a million diagnosis slow him down, either.

“I was diagnosed with Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis, CRMO for short. It’s a bone inflammatory disorder. Sometimes my bones will get attacked by my body, and they will start to inflame,” he said. “I am lucky that I don’t have it too bad, and I don’t have a whole lot of pain.”

His mother said many don’t even know about it.

“I think that’s part of why he’s embracing everything so well, is he doesn’t take his health for granted.”

He focuses on his goals instead.

“He just has a really strong work ethic to do the best that he can,” Lisa said.

Alex plans to go to UNI, and double major in Accounting and Finance, then get his master’s in accounting, with a goal to be a CPA. While staying busy along the way.

“It can be tough,” Alex said. “Just being there for your friends and future plans and those accomplishments you can achieve, it’s pretty motivating.”

