Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month works towards Eagle Scout while managing activities

Monticello High School Junior Alex Oswald is staying really busy, while also staying grounded with what matters the most.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Monticello High School Junior Alex Oswald is staying busy, while staying grounded with what matters the most.

“Always in a good mood and positive person to be around,” said his mom, Lisa Oswald.

The KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month is out for a whole range of activities, while also taking on a heavy course load. He’s in band, including marching band and jazz band.

“Jazz band, it’s different, it’s just a different style,” Alex said. “It’s fun to try out these different styles and there’s solos you get to improv to your own ideas, and it’s just a fun group.”

He’s also out for track, cross-country, and this year even tried bowling.

“He is involved in even more activities than a lot of students,” said Monticello High School Band Director Alec Garringer. “I think that’s fantastic because it creates a diverse person having all those unique experiences.”

All while succeeding at what he does, too.

“He loves to give it his all, full effort in everything he does,” said Lisa.

He landed the lead role in his high school play, and placed seventh in a national competition for the Business Professionals of America.

“A lot of different activities have the same people in them, so the same people who I’m in multiple activities with have definitely become close friends,” Alex explained.

Beyond being a straight A student of tough courses that include college classes, he is also working to become an Eagle Scout.

“There’s 14 required eagle scout badges, then you need 9 others I believe in order to get your Eagle, and also you have to a big service project called your Eagle Scout Project,” Alex explained. “I’m building bat houses for Cascade Sportsmen.”

He doesn’t let a rare, one in a million diagnosis slow him down, either.

“I was diagnosed with Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis, CRMO for short. It’s a bone inflammatory disorder. Sometimes my bones will get attacked by my body, and they will start to inflame,” he said. “I am lucky that I don’t have it too bad, and I don’t have a whole lot of pain.”

His mother said many don’t even know about it.

“I think that’s part of why he’s embracing everything so well, is he doesn’t take his health for granted.”

He focuses on his goals instead.

“He just has a really strong work ethic to do the best that he can,” Lisa said.

Alex plans to go to UNI, and double major in Accounting and Finance, then get his master’s in accounting, with a goal to be a CPA. While staying busy along the way.

“It can be tough,” Alex said. “Just being there for your friends and future plans and those accomplishments you can achieve, it’s pretty motivating.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One in critical condition after rear-end crash involving farm equipment in Dubuque County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude law enforcement in Linn...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after high speed chase
Northern Lights seen in Garrison.
Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Monticello High School Junior Alex Oswald is staying really busy, while also staying grounded...
KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month: Alex Oswald
Harrison Elementary in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids school board votes to build new school at Harrison site
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, April 21st, 2023
Amid efforts to make private schools affordable, a handful of schools increase tuition prices
Amid efforts to make private schools affordable, a handful of schools increase tuition prices