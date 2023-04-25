Firefighters rescue four cats in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said four cats were rescued after a home caught on fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said it happened at around 8 a.m. at a two-story home in the 400 block of B Avenue Northwest. The fire lasted for about an hour.

Officials said there was heavy fire damage throughout the home, but no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Investigators said they found a heat lamp that had been left unattended on the first floor. Nearby materials ignited, and the fire traveled through the walls to the upper floor.

No injuries were reported.

