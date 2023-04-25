Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Eastern Iowa Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. Tuesday

Nearly 100 veterans are set to take part in an Eastern Iowa Honor flight to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 100 veterans are taking part in an Eastern Iowa Honor flight to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The nonprofit provides veterans with a chance to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.

The honor flights started in 2009. Since then, 45 flights have brought more than 4,000 veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C.

The trip includes visits to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans are set to leave Tuesday from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One in critical condition after rear-end crash involving farm equipment in Dubuque County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude law enforcement in Linn...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after high speed chase
Northern Lights seen in Garrison.
Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa

Latest News

About 175 students from Buffalo Elementary School gloved up, grabbed a shovel, and helped fill...
Buffalo Elementary students help fill sandbags for community
Last night was the 44th annual Beautiful Bulldog contest.
Drake University holds 44th annual Beautiful Bulldog contest
In a video released this morning, President Joe Biden is asking people to support him as he...
President Biden announces re-election bid
Nearly 100 veterans are set to take part in an Eastern Iowa Honor flight to Washington, D.C. on...
Veterans leave from Cedar Rapids airport for Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.