Eastern Iowa Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 100 veterans are taking part in an Eastern Iowa Honor flight to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The nonprofit provides veterans with a chance to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.

The honor flights started in 2009. Since then, 45 flights have brought more than 4,000 veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C.

The trip includes visits to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans are set to leave Tuesday from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

