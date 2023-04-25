Show You Care
Drake University picks top dog at 44th annual Beautiful Bulldog Contest

Last night was the 44th annual Beautiful Bulldog contest.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - As Drake University prepares for some of the best athletes to show up for the Drake Relays in Des Moines, judges first had to choose the top dog.

The university held the 44th annual Beautiful Bulldog contest Monday night, as 29 bulldogs and their owners arrived in costume.

The stadium was loud with snorting, barking, and some snoring.

The judges went from dog to dog, hoping to determine which bulldog is the most beautiful.

Drake women’s basketball coach Allison Pohlman was part of the group tasked with picking a winner. She said she felt overwhelmed by the talent.

“Well, I do think I’m pretty good at evaluation, but a lot was thrown at me today,” Pohlman said. “And so, I don’t think that this is anything you can ever prepare for.”

This year’s winner was Patch, a bulldog from Johnston. She was dressed up at Rosie the Riveter. Her skills include walking through a hula-hoop.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

