Denver sixth grader Abbie Peterson is a national champion with a sky-high ceiling

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wrestlers are some of the most dedicated athletes in sports, but Abbie Peterson takes dedication to a new level.

“I practice usually every day, I go to wrestling tournament almost every weekend,” Peterson said.

She travels an hour and a half from Denver to North Liberty to train at Big Game Wrestling, training against the best.

“Sometimes it is real hard with tests, but I will do it in the car,” Peterson said. “I usually have plenty of time.”

“She’s not just one of the best girl wrestlers we have, she’s one of the best wrestlers,” said Big Game Wrestling founder Dylan Carew. “She is at the top of the list of kids who commit themselves and work hard.”

All that hard work has paid off. Peterson won USA wrestling’s triple crowd, three national championships in the same year.

“I like the challenge,” she said. “When I do something successful it just feels real good.”

Wrestling is a tough sport, and Peterson embraces the one-on-one combat.

It’s clear Peterson has the right mind set and dedication to reach her big goals.

“Hopefully go to college with wrestling and go to the Olympics,” she said.

Her coach says those goals are very achievable.

“She’s got big big things ahead of her,” said Carew. “Everything that she’s dreamed of she is definitely capable of achieving.”

In Iowa, a girl like Peterson has every opportunity a boy does

“Our boys and her go right at it, and that is important,” said Carew. “A long time ago people thought differently of that, and girls didn’t have the opportunities that they do now. Thank goodness for girls like her.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.