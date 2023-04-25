Defense to present case Tuesday as trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder resumes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defense will start to present its case in the trial of Arthur Flowers on Tuesday.

The state rested its case on Monday.

The Cedar Rapids man is charged with first degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Investigators said Flowers beat Leonard to death in April of last year.

They said he called police, saying a woman overdosed inside his home. However, when officers arrived, they found Leonard dead on his bathroom floor, with extreme head trauma.

The state’s final group of witnesses included two investigators with the Cedar Rapids police department.

They discussed what was found inside the home, including blood and DNA on items like a wooden board and medal rod, and said Flowers used these items to kill Leonard.

The state also played video from Flowers’ interview with police, where Flowers claimed he was asleep in the bathtub when Leonard was killed just inches away from him.

The second witness was Martin DeVore, an investigator with the Cedar Rapids Police Department. He said Flowers and Emily Leonard were the only two people in the home the night she died.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.

If convicted, Flowers faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

