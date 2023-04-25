Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crawford County Emergency Management calls for help filling sandbags

A file image of a sandbag. Sandbags will be made available for residents ahead of this week's...
(WCTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Officials in Wisconsin are asking for more volunteers as they work to fill sandbags and lay them out.

It comes as cities along the Mississippi River are working to prepare for major flooding. There are flood warnings from the Twin Cities in Minnesota to St. Louis.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Crawford County Emergency Management said volunteers don’t need to call, they can simply show up at the parking lot behind the radio station. Officials also asked that volunteers bring shovels if available.

Madison Gas and Electric also asked that customers in the Prairie du Chien area, who are vacating their homes due to the potential flooding, call them, so they can shut off services to gas meters for safety reasons. The company also asked that customers who think their gas meter is in danger of being submerged call in to shut off services.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also said US Highway 82 between Lansing, Iowa and State Highway 35 has closed due to flooding.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One in critical condition after rear-end crash involving farm equipment in Dubuque County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude law enforcement in Linn...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after high speed chase
Northern Lights seen in Garrison.
Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Comedian John Crist is bringing his Emotional Support Comedy Tour to the Paramount Theatre in...
Comedian John Crist coming to Cedar Rapids this fall
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring...
Fighter or optimist? Iowa Republicans eye Trump alternatives
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of...
Gov. Reynolds promotes ‘Real Women’ koozies, parodying Bud Light cans
The state has rested its case in the trial for the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing a woman...
Defense to present case Tuesday as trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder resumes