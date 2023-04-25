Crawford County Emergency Management calls for help filling sandbags

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Officials in Wisconsin are asking for more volunteers as they work to fill sandbags and lay them out.

It comes as cities along the Mississippi River are working to prepare for major flooding. There are flood warnings from the Twin Cities in Minnesota to St. Louis.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Crawford County Emergency Management said volunteers don’t need to call, they can simply show up at the parking lot behind the radio station. Officials also asked that volunteers bring shovels if available.

Madison Gas and Electric also asked that customers in the Prairie du Chien area, who are vacating their homes due to the potential flooding, call them, so they can shut off services to gas meters for safety reasons. The company also asked that customers who think their gas meter is in danger of being submerged call in to shut off services.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also said US Highway 82 between Lansing, Iowa and State Highway 35 has closed due to flooding.

