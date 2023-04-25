Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Comedian John Crist coming to Cedar Rapids this fall

Comedian John Crist is bringing his Emotional Support Comedy Tour to the Paramount Theatre in...
Comedian John Crist is bringing his Emotional Support Comedy Tour to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids this fall.(Paramount Theatre)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian John Crist is bringing his Emotional Support Comedy Tour to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on October 20.

Tickets for the show are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

In a press release, the venue said the show in Cedar Rapids comes as the stand-up comedian is adding 33 more shows to his tour this fall and winter amid growing demand.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One in critical condition after rear-end crash involving farm equipment in Dubuque County
A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude law enforcement in Linn...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after high speed chase
Northern Lights seen in Garrison.
Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring...
Fighter or optimist? Iowa Republicans eye Trump alternatives
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of...
Gov. Reynolds promotes ‘Real Women’ koozies, parodying Bud Light cans
The state has rested its case in the trial for the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing a woman...
Defense to present case Tuesday as trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder resumes
This year's winner was Patch, a bulldog from Johnston.
Drake University picks top dog at 44th annual Beautiful Bulldog Contest