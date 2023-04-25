Comedian John Crist coming to Cedar Rapids this fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian John Crist is bringing his Emotional Support Comedy Tour to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on October 20.

Tickets for the show are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

In a press release, the venue said the show in Cedar Rapids comes as the stand-up comedian is adding 33 more shows to his tour this fall and winter amid growing demand.

