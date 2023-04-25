City of McGregor prepares for severe flooding with HESCO barriers, concrete

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews are continuing to prepare for the crest of the Mississippi River across Iowa, which includes cities like McGregor.

The city of McGregor is asking people in South McGregor to evacuate due to flooding. Today city employees reinforced flood wall barriers with concrete this morning.

John Malcom, who is the co-owner of Rivertown Fine Book, saw the consequences of the river flooding because he has about six inches of rain in his basement. He said his concerns about flooding are lukewarm because most of his goods are upstairs.

“I don’t want to make light of it,” Malcom said. “It’s a serious thing. But, the city has dealt with it before and the people come together to do what needs to be done.”

Lyle Troester, the Mayor of McGregor, said this is the first time the town is using HESCO barriers. He said the town needs more manpower to protect the town partially underwater.

“The hours get long, people have normal jobs they need to take care of as well,” Troester said. “Some of these people can use a break.”

He also said he is concerned about additional rain making the flood’s effects worse, especially on a sewage system, which has ongoing problems.

