Cedar Rapids school board votes to build new school at Harrison site

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids school board voted to build a new school in the area where the historic northwest school, Harrison Elementary, has stood for nearly a century.

The vote came during a board meeting Monday night.

It will be the fourth new school the district will open since 2021. It will replace Harrison Elementary’s aging facilities to hold more students and better allocate resources.

The new school will combine the Harrison and Madison school populations and open in 2025.

The district had considered keeping the building and renovating it to hold more students.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.