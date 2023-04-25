Show You Care
Black Hawk Bridge in Lansing, Iowa closed due to flooding

The Lansing Police Department said the Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 have been closed due to...
The Lansing Police Department said the Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 have been closed due to flood concerns and are expected to remain closed for at least a week.(Jennifer Davis)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lansing Police Department said the Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 have been closed due to flood concerns and are expected to remain closed for at least a week.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, police also warned resident not cross barricaded roads to avoid unsafe conditions.

“We will be moving the South Front closure north starting at Center,” police said in the post “So Center to Walnut will now be closed by noon.”

It comes as communities along the Mississippi River continue to prepare for flooding.

The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the closure, saying US Highway 82 between Lansing, Iowa and State Highway 35 is closed due to the flooding.

Officials in Wisconsin are asking for more volunteers as they work to fill sandbags and lay them out.

