Big Ten announces opponents for next Iowa Hawkeyes’ men’s basketball season

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten on Tuesday announced the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 20-game conference opponent breakdown for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

Iowa will play seven teams twice, including home and away games, and six teams once, with three home games and three away games.

The Hawkeyes face Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin twice.

They will also host Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers in Iowa City, and will travel to face Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern.

