Arthur Flowers found guilty of killing 22-year-old

The defense rested its case after calling no witnesses Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing Emily Leonard has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

A jury found that Arthur Flowers beat Leonard to death in April of last year. Prosecutors said he called police, saying a woman overdosed inside his home. However, when officers arrived, they found Leonard dead on his bathroom floor, with extreme head trauma.

The state’s final group of witnesses included two investigators with the Cedar Rapids police department.

They discussed what was found inside the home, including blood and DNA on items like a wooden board and metal rod, and said Flowers used these items to kill Leonard.

The state also played video from Flowers’ interview with police, where Flowers claimed he was asleep in the bathtub when Leonard was killed just inches away from him.

The defense rested its case after calling no witnesses Tuesday afternoon. Flowers also chose not to testify on his own behalf. That pushed the case into closing arguments and jury deliberations by about noon. The jury came back with the guilty verdict approximately 5 hours later.

Flowers’ sentencing hearing is tentatively set to be held on June 9th at 1:30 pm.

