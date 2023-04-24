Working Iowa: Mercy Medical Center hires for various positions at its locations across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center is hiring for a variety of positions at their locations throughout Eastern Iowa.

Tessa Patterson has been a Certified Medical Assistant with Mercy for 19 years. She currently works at MercyCare in Mount Vernon.

“I get clinical history, see what they’re here for, do all the vital signs,” Patterson explained.

She says becoming a CMA requires completion of a 2-year program. It’s something she completed at Kirkwood Community College, launching her into a career she loves.

“I love getting to know my patients and just getting, like, establishing a relationship with them,” said Patterson.

Mercy Medical Center offers Education Assistance Programs for nurses, including an Earn + Learn program with Kirkwood. That’s where those earning their CMA can work at Mercy, and graduate with little to no student debt.

And it’s not just CMA’s Mercy is looking for.

“The need is everywhere. We have several openings that range from clinical positions to more service positions, business professional, IT, you name it, we have an opening here at Mercy,” said Michelle Hetrick, Director of Human Resources at Mercy Medical Center.

While nursing shortages continue to be widespread, Mercy is also growing. It’s something Hetrick says creates even more opportunities.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Mercy touch, and that is truly a real thing. It’s a special place here,” she said.

You can apply at Mercy here.

