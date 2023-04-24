Show You Care
Waterloo police investigate shots fired incident

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after an incident involving gunshots over the weekend.

Police said it happened at 210 Harrison Street at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators found several shell casings outside the rear of an apartment building, which had been hit several times.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone with surveillance camera footage from the area, contact them at (319) 291-4340.

