Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

South McGregor residents asked to evacuate amid flood wall expansion efforts

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne went to McGregor in Clayton County to see how floodwaters are impacting the town.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of McGregor is asking people in South McGregor to evacuate by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It comes amid ongoing efforts to add reinforcements to flood wall barriers, and monitor pumps and levees.

In an update posted to the city’s Facebook page on Monday, staff said they are expanding the flood wall Tuesday across B Street by Viserion Grain.

The post says all South McGregor residents who haven’t already evacuated will need to do so.

The city also thanked volunteers who helped sandbag over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine.
Missing Muscatine man found dead following dayslong search
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Driver in custody after Linn County car chase
Volunteers fill sandbags near Viserion Grain in McGregor on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
McGregor asks residents to limit water usage as Mississippi rises
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
Memorial walk for Nohema Graber.
Fairfield heals while honoring slain teacher with annual memorial walk

Latest News

Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa
Country music star Cole Swindell will perform at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids this...
Country music star Cole Swindell coming to Cedar Rapids this fall
A Cedar Rapids firefighter is among the hundreds who took part in the TCS London Marathon over...
Cedar Rapids firefighter completes TCS London Marathon
An 8th grade student in Cedar Rapids has died of malaria, the Metro Youth Football Association...
Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country