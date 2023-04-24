CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers are possible overnight through Tuesday morning.

Tonight & Tomorrow

A few showers moved through our Southern Zone this afternoon and we’ll see some scattered showers overnight as well. The best chance for rain will be along and south of Highway 30 tonight through Tuesday morning. However, the showers are expected to clear out by midday tomorrow. Temperatures will be a tad warmer across most of Eastern Iowa tonight, dropping into the mid to upper 30s in our Central and South Zone. However, temperatures will be close to freezing north and along Highway 20 where you’ll still need to cover up your plants and keep your heat on. After the showers clear , we’ll have a partly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers possible overnight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s and 60s. The pattern will change again on Friday as a low-pressure system moves through the Northern Midwest. This will bring showers to the region Friday and the weekend. We could also see some showers on Monday.

River Levels

Many gauges along the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa are at moderate to major flood stage with rising river levels expected over the next several days. Listen to officials as you prepare for flooding.

