Registration open for Annual Great Iowa River Race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the 11th Annual Great Iowa River Race are encouraging recreational and competitive paddlers to register for this year’s race.

The event is set for 10 a.m. on June 10, with check-in at 8 a.m.

The race will begin at Sturgis Ferry Park in Iowa City, with a finish line nine miles away at the Hills Campground in Hills, Iowa, where participants will be served lunch.

There will be free transportation to take participants back to the race’s starting point.

Organizers said the race will be dependent on safe weather conditions and water levels.

Registration is available online until June 7, with a $40 entry fee. There will be no day-of registrations.

