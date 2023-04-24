Overall, a quiet weather week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After several days of freezing morning temperatures, a climb closer to seasonal normal is expected. Highs rise into the 50s and lower 60s this week as our morning frost chances wane.

Low temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

We still find temperatures a bit cooler than normal this morning. Patchy frost and freezing conditions still exit through about 9am

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Clouds are expected to thicken up through the day today as a chance for rain showers to develop late. It looks like the rainfall will remain on the light side with less than 0-.10″ in any one location.

Widespread rain chance develops late week into the weekend (KCRG)

A better chance for widespread rain could develop later Friday into the weekend as a large upper-level system moves across the region.

The Mississippi continues to rise. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

