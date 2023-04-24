Overall, a quiet weather week ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After several days of freezing morning temperatures, a climb closer to seasonal normal is expected. Highs rise into the 50s and lower 60s this week as our morning frost chances wane.
We still find temperatures a bit cooler than normal this morning. Patchy frost and freezing conditions still exit through about 9am
Clouds are expected to thicken up through the day today as a chance for rain showers to develop late. It looks like the rainfall will remain on the light side with less than 0-.10″ in any one location.
A better chance for widespread rain could develop later Friday into the weekend as a large upper-level system moves across the region.
The Mississippi continues to rise. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com
