Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Overall, a quiet weather week ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After several days of freezing morning temperatures, a climb closer to seasonal normal is expected. Highs rise into the 50s and lower 60s this week as our morning frost chances wane.

Low temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa
Low temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

We still find temperatures a bit cooler than normal this morning. Patchy frost and freezing conditions still exit through about 9am

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Clouds are expected to thicken up through the day today as a chance for rain showers to develop late. It looks like the rainfall will remain on the light side with less than 0-.10″ in any one location.

Widespread rain chance develops late week into the weekend
Widespread rain chance develops late week into the weekend(KCRG)

A better chance for widespread rain could develop later Friday into the weekend as a large upper-level system moves across the region.

The Mississippi continues to rise. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine.
Missing Muscatine man found dead following dayslong search
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Driver in custody after Linn County car chase
Volunteers fill sandbags near Viserion Grain in McGregor on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
McGregor asks residents to limit water usage as Mississippi rises
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
Memorial walk for Nohema Graber.
Fairfield heals while honoring slain teacher with annual memorial walk

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, April 24, 2023
Freezing temperatures are likely again tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, April 23
Freezing conditions are once again possible on Sunday night.
Frost and freezing conditions tonight, rain late Monday
Showers return late on Monday.
First Alert Forecast