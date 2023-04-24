Show You Care
One in critical condition after rear-end crash involving farm equipment in Dubuque County

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash in Dubuque County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois 23-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Dubuque County.

In a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. on April 17 in the area of Highway 151 and Larkin Road.

An Illinois man was driving northbound on Highway 151, hauling farm equipment, when the 23-year-old rear ended the farm equipment.

The 23-year-old was airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the crash and had to be towed. A John Deere E1000 field finisher that was being hauled was totaled.

