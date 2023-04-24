McGregor works to ward off flooding Mississippi River

McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - The current shore where the town of McGregor meets the Mississippi River was noisy and busy Saturday as railroad workers focused on lifting up the tracks from rising floodwaters. A worker with Canadian Pacific said they would be a foot higher by the end of the day.

“I’m really not nervous. There’s a lot of professionals here who are working on managing what’s going on,” Jenny Stollenwerk, who runs Little Switzerland Inn with her mother, just across the street from the river, said. She said she is not too concerned, despite a front-row seat to changing water levels.

“We have a great view up here where we can come out on the balcony and take a peek,” Stollenwerk said. “You were able to see the parking lot of the marina a few days ago.”

Dan Summerhays also lives in McGregor, and he pointed out the flood isn’t the only thing making it difficult to move through town these days.

“We’re overwhelmed already because we got the road construction going. You know, so we’re kind of, like, getting double whammy here,” Summerhays said.

Stollenwerk said that during the flooding, neighbors have helped each other, volunteering to fill up sandbags and simply checking in.

“I have many friends here in town who keep calling and asking if we need any assistance,” Stollenwerk said.

Stollenwerk just wants people from out-of-town to remember they can help, too.

“I want people to know that McGregor is still open,” Stollenwerk said. “We still really want people to come and visit us.”

