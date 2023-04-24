Marion man celebrates Earth Day by giving away birdhouses made from recycled wood

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - For over five years, one Marion man has found a way to give back on Earth Day by combining his biology background and carpentry skills.

Nestled in his garage, is Paul Knapp’s workshop.

“For some people this would be boring. I don’t get bored doing it,” Knapp said.

He’s been building for nearly five decades.

“My father and after my father died, my stepfather were guys that used tools,” he explained. “I grew up around lots of tools and woodwork, so I come by it honestly.”

Knapp has built things such as toys and stools, but his specialty is birdhouses.

“My mother was a birder. Growing up, there were two books on the kitchen cabinet. One was the Bible and the other was ‘Peterson’s Field Guide to Birds,’” he explained.

Hanging from the top of his garage are hundreds of homes of all different colors, shapes and sizes. What allows the retired biology teacher, who spent 34 years at Linn-Mar to make these bird homes, is that the wood is all donated.

“I ended up seeing a lot of wood going to the landfill that could be used. I hate to see wood wasted. I end up picking up as much wood as I dare bring home, but I have to be able to park two vehicles in this garage every night,” Knapp said.

All year, Knapp hammers away to make sure he has plenty of bird homes to hand out during his Earth Day birdhouse give-away he’s been hosting at his home for years. This year he made 287. All of them he gives out for free.

“One family came and they were moving to Burlington, Vermont the next week. I actually have some really good friends in Burlington and I assured them there were birds in Burlington that would appreciate the birdhouses,” he said.

To know his carpentry goes out his door and ends up across the world is special.

“I’ve had neat conversations with a lot of people that have come after birdhouses. That’s part of the reason I do it too. It’s the people connection, which I miss from the classroom when I was teaching,” Knapp said.

As long as the wood is placed in his hands, Knapp will continue his cycle of giving back.

“It’s a reason to get up in the morning and get out and do something,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.