Locally-owned Craft’d Coffee to open new location in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-based Craft’d Coffee is set to open a second location.

In a press release, owner Amanda Zhorne, of Cedar Rapids, said the new location will open on the first floor of the PCI Medical Pavilion, at 202 10th Street Southeast, on May 1.

Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa Chief Executive Officer Eric Dalton said they are eager to help a local business grow.

“When you support a local business, you’re not just buying a product or service, you’re investing in Cedar Rapids,” Dalton said of the partnership. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they create jobs, drive innovation, and make our communities more vibrant.”

Regular store hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

