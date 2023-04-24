Leader of drug organization sentenced for distributing heroin and fentanyl in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a 33-year-old from Cedar Rapids was sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin and fentanyl in the City.

Brian Jarrell Dennis pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, two counts of distribution and aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evidence at Dennis’ hearing showed he orchestrated the transport of over six kilograms of heroin containing fentanyl from Chicago to Cedar Rapids. A DEA wiretap investigation into his drug distribution ring in 2021 showed that Dennis employed intermediaries who supplied the drugs to customers. Several of those customers then regularly distributed the drugs to other individuals.

“Heroin and fentanyl are lethal drugs, and have killed adults and children in our community,” said United States Attorney Timothy Duax. “Dennis brought these deadly drugs here intending to sell them for profit, regardless of the consequences. Dennis used violence to control his market and enhance his ability to make money from the vulnerable and addicted. Prosecuting dangerous individuals like Dennis remains a top priority for our office.”

Evidence at the hearing also showed that in 2018 Dennis threatened his cousin, who was one of his former heroin distributors. On November 29th, 2018, Dennis shot his cousin twice in the chest during a drive-by shooting. The cousin survived the attack.

Officials arrested Dennis in 2021 following a high-speed car chase during which Dennis drove through traffic signals and threw a loaded handgun out of his vehicle. He was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a stone bridge on a golf course.

Nine other individuals were arrested and charged in connection to Dennis. They are:

Ryan Rick Schlitter - sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment

Andrew James Lehman - sentenced to 10 months and 16 days’ imprisonment

Cody Scott Deklotz - sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment

Melinda Salvatora Werning - sentenced to 12 months and one day of imprisonment

Jerry Dwayne Banghart - sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment

Thomas Nathaniel May - sentenced to 31 months’ imprisonment

Demeco Demon Irvin - sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment

Taylor James Leyden - sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment

David Michael Nelson - sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment

Dennis was sentenced to 400 months imprisonment. He must also serve a period of 5 years supervised release after his prison term ends.

