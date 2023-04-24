K.O.P.D. in Iowa City marked first bout for one Cedar Rapids boxer, local champs prep for national Golden Gloves

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A number of local boxers participated in the Knock Out Parkinson’s Disease show in Iowa City. It was a way to raise awareness for the disease and also get a number of amateur boxers more experience in the ring.

The show at ICOR Boxing marked 16-year-old Andrew Lloyd’s first developmental match.

“At first, I was nervous, but when I got the first punch in and got used to it, I let my hands fly,” he said.

Boxing is still new to Lloyd, who is based out of Los Primos gym in Cedar Rapids. He’s wanted to try it for quite some time, but finally began training in December.

“I like how when you’re in the ring it’s just you and that person. You don’t have to worry about yourself. It’s just you and that person fighting. I like fighting,” Lloyd added.

Dady Mansaray out of Iowa City, had a background in weightlifting before he began boxing in September of 2021.

“To be honest, when I first started, it was not my intention to do competitions. It was always to stay in shape as much as possible and see what we can do,” he said.

Turns out, the 165-pounder is pretty good at it. He’s one of 10 Iowa male champions to advance to the Golden Gloves National Championships in two weeks.

“Athletes from all over the nation [are] looking to be champions of champions. It really is a phenomenal opportunity and something I am very grateful for. Each and every day, I’m trying to put in the work to go out there, do my best and just have fun,” Mansaray said.

Ali Monaghan will be joining him at 203 pounds for the championships in Philadelphia. He used Saturday’s show bout as a way to keep him in shape and get him ready.

“We get up at five every day. Cardio, that’s the main goal. You just have to do it. Even the days I don’t want to do it, I got to get in the gym. Just work hard, as hard as I can,” he explained.

The 18-year-old and six-time national champion, has aspirations of making the Olympic Trials in December. Placing first or second at the Golden Gloves, would secure him a spot.

“It would just be a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for it for so long, since I was a little kid,” Monaghan said. “All the work, everything - it was for a reason at the end of the day. Can’t say I didn’t do it for any reason.”

