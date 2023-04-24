Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 22nd, 2023, officials found a man’s body believed to be 20-year-old Cristian Martinez. The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office has now confirmed that finding.

Martinez had been reported missing after he was last seen in downtown Iowa City at around 12:56 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

His body was located in the Iowa River near Napoleon Park on the city’s south side. A public report led to officials searching the area, where they located the body in the water.

Officials have not released a cause of death pending further investigation and results from an autopsy.

Anyone experiencing difficulty with this tragic event is encouraged to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to be connected with a crisis counselor. You may also chat with a crisis counselor 24 hours day, seven days a week at 988lifeline.org/chat.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.