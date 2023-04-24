Gradual increase in clouds brings a shower chance late

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds slowly build this afternoon as a weak storm system moves toward the state.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Clouds are expected to thicken up through the day today as a chance for rain showers to develop late. It looks like the rainfall will remain on the light side with less than 0-.10″ in any one location.

Widespread rain chance develops late week into the weekend (KCRG)

A better chance for widespread rain could develop later Friday into the weekend as a large upper-level system moves across the region.

The Mississippi continues to rise with crests in northeast Iowa about one week away. Remember you can always get updated river levels at https://www.kcrg.com/page/river-levels/

