Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for counties along Mississippi River

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties due to flooding.

Reynolds cited 10 counties that received damage from flooding including Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott counties.

She also instructed the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in order to coordinate the state’s response activities.

For more information about flood safety and preparedness, visit the link here.

