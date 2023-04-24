Former Hawkeye George Kittle to bring Youth Football Camp to Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye, and current San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle will be in Iowa City in May to host the 2023 George Kittle Youth Football Camp at Kinnick Stadium.

The camp will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 20 for youth ages eight to 16.

Attendees will get to interact with Kittle and camp coaches, and also participate in drills and contests, including non-contact games.

In a press release, organizers said Kittle and Octane Football are partnering with the University of Iowa’s Dance Maration to donate part of the camp’s proceeds to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

