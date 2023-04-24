Show You Care
Family of Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan amid warfare sets up GoFundMe

Mohamed Ahmed is a US citizen but went to Sudan for the first time in 13 years for the death of his father.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of the Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan after fighting broke out earlier this month, have set up a GoFundMe to help him pay for a return trip.

In the GoFundMe post, Jacy Ahmed, in Cedar Rapids, said her husband Mohamed Ahmed, who is a U.S. citizen originally from Sudan, is attempting to get back home by bus and train, but the fighting has caused ticket prices to soar.

Jacy and Mohamed met while she was teaching English as a second language at Kirkwood Community College. The couple owns and operates a local business, MJ Commercial Cleaning LLC. They also have three daughters.

Ahmed returned to Sudan for the first time in 13 years to attend his father’s funeral. The fighting broke out days later, and the airport was closed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

