Country music star Cole Swindell coming to Cedar Rapids this fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Cole Swindell will perform at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids this fall with special guests Nate Smith and Greylan James.

The October 13 concert is part of his Cole Swindell Twelve Tour.

Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for more information.

