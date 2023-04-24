Cedar Rapids man arrested after high speed chase

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is facing multiple charges after attempting to elude law enforcement in Linn County early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s office said Maurice Campbell, 51, was driving a blue Chrysler van when he refused to stop for a deputy trying to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Deputies reportedly chased Campbell eastbound on County Home Road, then northbound on Highway 13 where another deputy had deployed stop sticks. Deputies said the chase reached speeds of 80 mph.

The chase ended at about 1:21 a.m. at Highway 13 at Scotland Road near Central City.

Campbell faces charged of attempting to elude, driving while barred, and numerous other traffic-related charges.

There was no damage or injuries in this chase.

