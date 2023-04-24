Cedar Rapids firefighter completes TCS London Marathon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids firefighter is among the hundreds who took part in the TCS London Marathon over the weekend.

It’s considered the second-largest road race in the U.K.

The Cedar Rapids Fire department shared photos of Josh Tew, a swift water rescue specialist.

According to the marathon’s website, he finished in about four and a half hours.

The winner of this year’s marathon finished with the race’s second-fastest time Sunday.

The runner from Kenya ran the marathon in about two hours.

He missed out on the current world record by just 16 seconds.

