Cedar Rapids firefighter completes TCS London Marathon

A Cedar Rapids firefighter is among the hundreds who took part in the TCS London Marathon over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids firefighter is among the hundreds who took part in the TCS London Marathon over the weekend.

It’s considered the second-largest road race in the U.K.

The Cedar Rapids Fire department shared photos of Josh Tew, a swift water rescue specialist.

According to the marathon’s website, he finished in about four and a half hours.

The winner of this year’s marathon finished with the race’s second-fastest time Sunday.

The runner from Kenya ran the marathon in about two hours.

He missed out on the current world record by just 16 seconds.

