Cedar Rapids 8th grader dies of malaria after returning from home country

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8th grade student in Cedar Rapids has died of malaria, the Metro Youth Football Association announced Sunday.

In a fundraiser post on its website, the association said Shawn Nupolu, 14, was born in Liberia but moved to the U.S. with his family. He was a student at Roosevelt Middle School and planned to attend Jefferson High School.

He recently visited his home country and became ill after returning. He was taken to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where he was diagnosed with malaria. He later died.

“Shawn was a talented multi-sport athlete with a particular passion for soccer and football,” the association wrote in the post on its website. “He earned the nickname ‘cheetah’ because he was always the fastest kid on the field.”

The association is asking for donations to support Shawn’s family. Click here, for more information.

