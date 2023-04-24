Show You Care
14 University of Iowa teams take part in annual Day of Caring

Athletes from 14 University of Iowa teams came together on Saturday to give back to local organizations helping the community.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Armando Bryson a Junior on the Track & Field team said ”Right here we’re planting and putting mulch in different locations just really improving the community and neighborhood around here.” He continued ”It takes a lot of really really dedicated people within ISAAC (Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) and within the University of Iowa whole department to do an event like this, and it’s great to see the track and field team really working as a team and you know doing this stuff when it’s 40 degrees outside, and stuff that people probably don’t want to do but kind of has to get done.”

Sophomore Sarah Goodman of the Women’s Basketball Team said ”It’s important that I think we should all realize that it’s where we come out here and people have watched all of our games, but it just reminds us that it’s so much more important than basketball. It’s giving back and being able to love people around you.”

The Women’s Basketball team volunteered at the Eastern Iowa Ronald McDonald House where its CEO Shannon Greene said “Well let’s face it this year is a little different we’re dealing with a team of celebrities a team of young women who did more for women’s basketball University at Iowa athletics women’s sports I mean known to the whole world you know it’s these girls and for them to just be here and be humble and just pitch right in dive into all that we needed it was really incredible.”

Goodman also said ”I mean we felt the support all season long from the people in the community everywhere. We are so appreciative of that support and to be able to give that back even just a little bit because we don’t give back as much as what they’ve done for us.”

Bryson continued saying " It’s really nice to come out and you know right behind us is a park where you know kids are going to play and one day my kids are going to play in these parks and you know I want them to just look beautiful.”

The following is a full list of what teams volunteered and where:

Men’s Basketball - Abbe Community Mental Health Center

Women’s Basketball – Ronald McDonald House

Field Hockey – Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County

Football – Houses into Homes, Iowa City Free Lunch Program & HACAP

Men’s Golf – Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Johnson County

Gymnastics – Shelter House

Rowing – United Way of Johnson & Washington Counties

Soccer – The Arc of Southeast Iowa & Iowa City Free Medical Clinic

Spirit Squad – Domestic Violence Intervention Program & Rape Victim Advocacy Program

Swimming & Diving – University of Iowa Landscape Services

Track & Field – South of 6 Iowa City

Volleyball – University of Iowa Landscape Services

Women’s Wrestling – Table to Table

Men’s Wrestling – Grow Johnson County

