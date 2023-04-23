Show You Care
Sudan fighting hastens evacuations of diplomats, citizens

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and others trapped in Sudan as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for a major Muslim holiday. While world powers like the U.S. and Britain airlifted their diplomats from the capital of Khartoum, Sudanese desperately sought to flee the chaos. Many risked dangerous roads for the northern border into Egypt. F

ierce fighting raged in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum. More than 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded in the fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.+

