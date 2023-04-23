Grimes family gives back to neighbors in Iowa and across the world

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) -One by one, bags and boxes of goods rolled into the Grimes Community Complex on Saturday, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. The donation drive is all part of the Opoku Sekyere family charity.

“We were reading the Bible and like talking about it, we realized that there’s a lot of things that we take for granted,” said Meredith Opoku-Sekyere.

The family is originally from Ghana, Africa. The clothes they collect Saturday will go to families back home.

“When we went there, we saw a lot of people like a lot of kids and and adults that didn’t have much food or clothes. So we wanted to give back,” said Meredith.

They also wanted to give back to their neighbors in Iowa so the canned goods are headed to the pantry at Grimes Storehouse. Despite the chilly temperatures, they say the efforts are worth it.

“We tried to find a good day. It was sunny when we picked the day, but now it’s really cold,” said Christopher Opoku-Sekyere.

Everyone in the family has a role in the event. While the kids organized clothes and food, mom who is a nurse practitioner provided free health screenings and some medication.

“A lot of us are so busy with our lives trying to make a good impact. You forget to take care of ourselves so screening hypertension, diabetes and things that we don’t normally talk about,” said Gertrude Opoku-Sekyere.

A Bible study that offered a lesson on generosity is something that family hopes to keep spreading for years to come.

