Frost and freezing conditions tonight, rain late Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cool conditions continue for the foreseeable future with occasional chances for some rain.

We should stay dry tonight as skies actually turn mostly clear. This will allow temperatures to fall near or below freezing, again, so you will need to take action to protect sensitive plants that are outdoors. Cover them up, or bring them inside if you can.

Highs on Monday should get into the 50s before more clouds and a shower chance develops late in the day into Monday night. That precipitation winds down early Tuesday, giving us a few dry days for the middle of the week.

A larger storm system gives us a prolonged chance for showers by Friday into next weekend.

