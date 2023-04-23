Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Frost and freezing conditions tonight, rain late Monday

Skies turn clearer tonight, with frost and freezing conditions likely again by Monday morning.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cool conditions continue for the foreseeable future with occasional chances for some rain.

We should stay dry tonight as skies actually turn mostly clear. This will allow temperatures to fall near or below freezing, again, so you will need to take action to protect sensitive plants that are outdoors. Cover them up, or bring them inside if you can.

Highs on Monday should get into the 50s before more clouds and a shower chance develops late in the day into Monday night. That precipitation winds down early Tuesday, giving us a few dry days for the middle of the week.

A larger storm system gives us a prolonged chance for showers by Friday into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine.
Missing Muscatine man found dead following dayslong search
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
TikTok challenge sends West Des Moines student to the hospital
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Iowa man who shot neighbor in lawnmower dispute sentenced
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold

Latest News

Showers return late on Monday.
First Alert Forecast
Another cold morning, but a tad warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a tad warmer this afternoon
Another cold morning, but a tad warmer this afternoon
KCRG TV -9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, April 23