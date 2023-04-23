Eastern Iowa World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday amongst family, friends

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - This is how one Veteran got to ring in more than 100 years of life today.

Friends and family gathered at Brown Deere Place in Coralville to celebrate Carl Johnson’s 101st birthday. He served during World War II as an interpreter at a prisoner of war camp - and later on wrote his own book on how to play the game of bridge.

Johnson said no matter his age, he wants to remain active.

“I wanna stay well I think you’d say somewhat useful not just to take, to give a little of myself,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that he’s also thankful to have his family by his side - including his wife who he’s been married to for more than 70 years.

